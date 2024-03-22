Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. 5,013,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

