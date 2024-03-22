Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,014,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,081. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.