Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,589. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.15.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

