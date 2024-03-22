Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,956,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $10,938,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 967,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

