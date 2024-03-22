Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,484. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

