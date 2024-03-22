Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 505 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

SHEL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

