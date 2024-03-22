Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,804,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,166. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

