Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 67.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 48.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 101,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of W traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.33. 2,157,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,643.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

