Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,518.63. 29,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,467.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,447.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,201.36 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

