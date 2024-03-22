Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $165.65 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.