Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.