ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.84. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,238,947 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.
ChargePoint Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
