ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Mansi Khetani Sells 19,035 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.71.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.