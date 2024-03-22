ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Mansi Khetani Sells 19,035 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.