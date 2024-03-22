ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Richard Wilmer Sells 25,376 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. 3,492,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632,844. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $735.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

