ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 5,607 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,115 shares in the company, valued at $411,615.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

