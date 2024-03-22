Chardan Capital Comments on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.60). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADVM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 870.4 %

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.