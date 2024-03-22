CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.53. 724,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

