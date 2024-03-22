CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 216,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.59. 1,635,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

