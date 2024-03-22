CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

