CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,898 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,370,000 after buying an additional 1,569,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. 11,579,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,098,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

