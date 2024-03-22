CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,484. The firm has a market cap of $388.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

