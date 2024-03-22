CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,855 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

