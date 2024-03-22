CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sprout Social by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

