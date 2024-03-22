CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1 %

MPLX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 953,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

