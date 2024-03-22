CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

