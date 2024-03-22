CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,056. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

