CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.82. 243,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.79. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.93 and a 1 year high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

