CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,171. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

