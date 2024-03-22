CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 625,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

