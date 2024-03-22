CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $200.73. 2,010,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,615. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

