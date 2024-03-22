CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. 17,430,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,400,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

