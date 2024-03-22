Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 670806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 387,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,270,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 234,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

