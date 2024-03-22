Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.
Centerspace Trading Down 1.8 %
CSR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. 10,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $66.99.
Insider Activity
In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
See Also
