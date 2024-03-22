Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.10 ($1.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

