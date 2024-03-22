Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$29.50 at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.25.

CVE traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.23. 1,467,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,504. The firm has a market cap of C$49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

