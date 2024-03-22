Cedar Woods Properties Limited (CWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th.
Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Woods Properties
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.