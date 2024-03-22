Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.38% from the company’s previous close.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

