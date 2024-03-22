Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

