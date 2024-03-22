Casper Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $456.72 million and $13.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,470,238,963 coins and its circulating supply is 11,880,239,379 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,469,415,980 with 11,879,455,334 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04016362 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,494,182.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

