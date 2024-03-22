CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Billion (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $16.46 or 0.00026101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $1.74 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00015510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.22 or 0.99673857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00156618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,266 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.54724394 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,864,519.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

