Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. 149,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Profile



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

