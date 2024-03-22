Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,232 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 552,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 4,750,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,833,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.