Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.64. 86,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

