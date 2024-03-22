Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 881,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,309. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

