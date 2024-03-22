Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.93. 18,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

