Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 515,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

