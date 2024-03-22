Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,753. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $376.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

