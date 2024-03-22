Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

