Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $790,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 3.0 %

VFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,588,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

