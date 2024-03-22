Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. 70,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

